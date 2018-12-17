Fire, ice, a post apocalyptic elephant, and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists.

Owner Jenea Robinson hugs friends who com in to visit inside her new store Marsh + Mane on the day of its grand opening at 529 S. 4th Street on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The store sells natural hair care products for African American women as well as a few products for men.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Spence the dog stands on Earl Wiles, left, while nuzzling Alan Coles during the third Friends for Vets service dog graduation ceremony at the Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden, N.J., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The program allows Wiles, Coles, and other inmates to train service dogs, which are they given to military veterans.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Max Rothschild, center, hugs Michael Wang, left of Penn as they celebrate after their 78-75 victory over Villanova at the Palestra on Dec. 11, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
The lights go out as the audience holds small flashlights and sings "Silent Night" during the finale of the annual A Soulful Christmas communal gathering of regional choristers at The Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall December 11, 2018.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Mike Poeng exercises by walking up and down the hallway with a walker in a relative's Philadelphia apartment where he and his family are currently living. Poeng was shot and critically injured outside his West Philadelphia beer deli in May, and has limited mobility as a result.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Melody Romo at her home in San Antonio Texas. Her relationship with a drum instructor while in high school ended when the district found a Òreasonable beliefÓ that he had an inappropriate relationship with her. He went on to join the Oregon Crusaders drum corps. An investigation by the Inquirer found nearly a dozen cases over the last decade where nearly a dozen cases of teachers who had been disciplined for misconduct with students and then went on to work in elite drum corps.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A small crowd braves the rain in West Laurel Hill Cemetery for a memorial service on the 100th anniversary of hockey star and WWI Fighter pilot, Hobey Baker's, death Saturday, December 15, 2018.
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
Philadelphia firefighters continue to to work on a 5-alarm fire in sub freezing temperatures at an apartment complex at 63rd and Jefferson Monday morning December 10, 2018.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Sculptor Zenos Frudakis’ first commissioned piece sits inside the now closed Burlington Center Mall in Burlington, NJ on December 11, 2018. Frudakis is hoping to find a new home for the sculpture.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Wawa mascot Wally Goose hangs out near the tap distributing Wawa's newly introduced Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, created in a partnership with 2SP Brewing Co., offered to guests as Wawa holds a preview night December 12, 2018, before opening its largest store ever, in Philadelphia's historic district.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson fumbles a fourth-quarter punt against Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan (right) and defensive back Deiondre' Hall on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox gets carted off the field during the second-quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles.
DAVID MAIALETTI/ Staff Photographer
Patrice Southerland skates over a fire, which was built with the wood from skate ramps in Bam Margera's barn that were torn down for a remodeling project Thursday, December 13, 2018.
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
A cat walks past a bullet hole in an upstairs window of a home where a woman was fatally shot overnight in the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street in North Philadelphia on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. The woman was reportedly shot next to her newborn infant.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
A PATCO train heads into Philadelphia over the Ben Franklin Bridge, Friday morning December 14, 2018. The inbound train runs below the pedestrian path on the north side of the bridge.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer
The Wings' Chris Cloutier (45) dives while attempting a shot against the Bandits' Matt Vinc (48) during the Wings' inaugural game since returning to Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The Wings lost 17-15.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Penn State goalie Peyton Jones makes an important save late in the 3rd period of the Penn State vs. Princeton University mens ice hockey game at the Wells Fargo Center in Phila., Pa. on December 15, 2018. The game ended in a 4-4 tie.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Templeís Quinton Rose came up with a steal and breakaway dunk to defeat Davidson in overtime during at Boardwalk Classic at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Roman Catholic, Jalen Duren, 23, center gets fouls by Imhotep Charter, Donta Scott, 24, left and Kam Roundtreem 35, during the 1st quarter of the Game at Philadelphia Community College. Sunday, Dec 16, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Sixers' Ben Simmons knocks the ball away from Pistons' Andre Drummond during the 4th quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Monday, December 10, 2018. Sixers beat the Pistons 116-102.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Shizz Alston of Temple is unable to get to a loose ball before it goes out of bounds against UMass during the 2nd half at the Liacouras Center on Dec. 12, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
