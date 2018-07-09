Crazy is a word we heard a lot from people. Also stagnant, as in, "My sales have been stagnant for some time." That's Mike Scotese, 52, owner of the Gray Lodge Pub in Mayfair. Instead of hitting the bar at night, lots of people are staying home drinking craft beers "and getting their social fill from their phone apps," says Scotese, who adds that he makes between $40,000 and $60,000 annually.