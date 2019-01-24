A center set up at the Haddington Library to assist those affected by a five-alarm fire that destroyed an Overbrook apartment building last month obtain low-interest disaster loans will close Friday.
Possible claimants will have until March 15 to apply for the loans, but it is easier to do so in person, said Karen Knapik, a spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance.
More than 60 people were displaced by the fire Dec. 10 at the Overbrook Garden apartments, located at 63rd and Jefferson Streets.
The loans are available to businesses and residents affected by the fire.
The center at the library, 446 N. 65th St., will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA and show the ability to repay all loans, the agency said.
The agency said it became involved in the relief effort after Gov. Tom Wolf made a request Jan. 10. It said the relief effort wasn’t impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.