“But for the most part the crowd was good-natured, grinned and bore it, and had thought only for the marching mummers. That was well, for some of the police were not quite so good-natured, and one doughty traffic cop who roughed a woman with a child in her arms has his face soundly smacked. The throng howled with glee, growled in anger, and then forgot it in renewed interest in the passing show.”