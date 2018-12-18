A man was caught on camera vandalizing the Philadelphia home of Meek Mill’s grandmother with graffiti Monday night, the rapper said.
In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday, the rapper-turned-criminal-justice-reform-advocate shared security camera footage of a person spray-painting a wall. Mill wrote that, “A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged…”
“[T]he crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this!” the rapper born Robert Rihmeek Williams wrote. “Just don’t let us catch you coward!”
Officers responded to a report of vandalism on the 700 block of South 18th Street on Tuesday morning, where at least one private residence in the Southwest Center City neighborhood was defaced with graffiti, Philadelphia police said.
The matter is being investigated by South Detective Division, police said. Anyone with information can contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013, or dial 911.
The alleged incident isn’t the only recent report of racial graffiti in the area. In November, Philadelphia police reported that a man in South Philly was targeting the neighborhood with white supremacist graffiti.