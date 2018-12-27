A man was found dead after officials responded to a fire in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia late Wednesday.
Crews responded to heavy fire coming from the second floor of a two-story rowhouse on the 2500 block of 67th Street around 10 p.m. The blaze was placed under control about half an hour later.
A male occupant was found dead in a second-floor bedroom, said Kathy Matheson, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Police said the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The cause of the fire is also under investigation.