The man was arrested for shoplifting shortly after 8 a.m. at a Walgreens store at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues in Kensington, according to preliminary information provided by SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two SEPTA police officers were driving on Kensington Avenue on patrol — the Allegheny station of the Market-Frankford Line is at the intersection — when they heard yelling and responded, arresting the man.