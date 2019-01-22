Neighbors, friends, and old schoolmates are coming together to give a proper funeral to a 67-year-old Juniata Park man who lived alone in the house where he grew up and died Jan. 10 in a fire there.
Lou DeCree said the fire victim, Dennis Lawless, was an only child whose parents had died and had no other immediate family.
DeCree, who knew Lawless from their days together at Holy Innocents Elementary School and Northeast Catholic High School, said Denise Guckin Voisard of Guckin Funeral Home in Juniata Park had offered her services to ensure Lawless receives a proper funeral.
Voisard said she knew Lawless from the neighborhood and had handled arrangements for his parents and a late girlfriend.
DeCree said he and others who knew Lawless are hoping to raise enough money to defray Voisard’s costs.
The Rev. Thomas Higgins, pastor of Holy Innocents Church, is opening the church at 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. for a wake at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m., DeCree said.
Voisard said Lawless’ remains had been cremated and after the funeral Mass she would hold them at the funeral home until arrangements can be made for a final resting place or in case a relative comes forward to claim them.
Lawless died of smoke inhalation the Jan. 10 fire at his home on the 4300 block of Bennington Street. The Fire Department has not yet reported a cause of the blaze but said it was not suspicious.
DeCree said Lawless grew up in the house and that he was known as helpful figure in his neighborhood, particularly to newcomers.
Lawless did not have the easiest life and most recently worked as pizza and pharmacy delivery man, DeCree said.
City Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sanchez noted Lawless' death in a post on Facebook.
She described him as "a committeeman, longtime resident of Juniata Park, and a staple in this community ... "
“May he rest in peace and may his legacy never be forgotten in the community,” she said.
Anyone interested in helping can contact DeCree at loudecree@comcast.net.