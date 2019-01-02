For as long as they stay alive in the postseason, the Eagles face a stretch on the road.
But for fans who want to join the Birds in the Windy City this weekend as the Eagles take on the Bears in the wild-card round on Sunday, Megabus is offering a special one-time round-trip route from Philadelphia to Chicago.
Leaving Philly on Saturday night and returning Monday afternoon, the company is charging $200.50 total per ticket for the round-trip, roughly 30-hour, overnight blue double-decker bus journey to Chicago and back.
While the trip may be long, it’s cheaper than many other bus or flight options. On Wednesday afternoon, the most affordable flights appeared to hover just under $400 round-trip from Southwest — extra luggage not included.
According to Megabus, the shuttle is slated to depart from 30th Street Station at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and roll into Chicago around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Travelers will be dropped off on West Polk Street between South Clinton Street and South Canal Street, about two miles from Soldier Field.
That leaves a few hours for fans to bemoan the city’s lack of soft pretzels and light Carson Wentz prayer candles before kickoff at 4:40 p.m. Philadelphia time (that’s 3:40 p.m. in Chicago).
After the game, the bus will leave Chicago at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to return to the City of Brotherly Love at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
According to a Megabus spokesperson, the company will supply additional buses to accommodate fans, if needed.