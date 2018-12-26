He was referring to their very first practice of the season, back when he teamed up with longtime friend and Frankford High head coach Bill Sytsma. Frankford had lost one of its own, Messiah Chiverton, a 16-year-old junior-varsity player, who was shot to death after school last year. The coaches thought it would be good for the teams to work out together, dubbing it “Practice 4 Peace.” Gooden spoke to the boys about gun violence as they sweated profusely under the July sun. The practice was meant to set the tone for the rest of the season.