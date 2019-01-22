The region is about to get a respite from its Alaskan interlude, but meteorologists are suggesting that the next few weeks could be rough on heating bills and highway budgets.
“The pattern has changed again to favor colder and stormier conditions across much of the eastern half of U.S.,” Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company (the Weather Channel’s parent), said in releasing its updated winter outlook Tuesday morning.
That idea has some support from the government’s Climate Prediction Center and Paul Pastelok, the long-range forecaster at AccuWeather Inc.
With a high of just 19 and low of 10 on Monday, Philadelphia’s average temperature for the day (14.5) was a tick colder than Anchorage’s (15).
It’s unclear whether that extreme would be matched, but the outlooks are seeing a predominant chill at least through Groundhog Day, and perhaps through February into March.
Speaking of Groundhog Day, yet another snow threat is on the horizon for early next week as computer models are seeing a potential coastal storm.
But believe no snow maps before their time. This could be another case of a virtual wolf howling in the wilderness.
Recall that Philadelphia’s weekend rain storm was preceded by a week-plus drumbeat of potential frozen pestilence. Discussion of the threat actually started back on Jan. 10 on the phillywx.com chat board.
For now, meteorologists are feeling more confident about the overall pattern.
In its two-week outlook released late Monday, the climate center sees a strong likelihood of below-normal temperatures in the East.
The discussion referenced a “strong agreement among both the dynamical and statistical guidance of a very cold pattern taking shape over the central and eastern United States as the polar vortex shifts southward.”
Pastelok said Tuesday that the intensity of the cold next week would be contingent on the development of a strong coastal storm. If it were to become intense enough and generate sufficiently potent north winds, it could yank significant polar air southward as it pulls away.
He said the pattern favors “waves of cold” at least through the first half of February, with periodic milder breaks.
In addition to cold, the pattern also argues for storminess, says Crawford. Temperatures along about 4,000-mile stretch of the Equatorial Pacific are above normal, a symptom of El Niño.
Officially, the government has yet to declare officially that an El Niño is underway, the atmosphere is behaving as though it is, Crawford said. That typically means an active storm track across the southern United States.
While the alignment doesn’t necessarily equate to snow, “there are some opportunities,” said Pastelok.