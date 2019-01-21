Potentially life-threatening cold has the Philadelphia region in its grip and an alert has been posted warning that wind chills could dip to as low as –20 degrees.
The deep freeze is also affecting mass transit with SEPTA reporting that service on the Cynwyd Regional Rail Line was suspended for a time due switch problems and that trains on the Market-Frankford Line are all running as locals.
SEPTA also announced special schedule for the Paoli/Thorndale Line affecting some trains to Bryn Mawr and express trains and later reported delays of up to 30 minutes due to a broken rail.
With the high temperature for the day not expected to get above 18 degree and winds buffeting the region, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m.
Meteorologist Alex Staarmann, of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said windchill factors will remain below zero Monday and the weather service advisory said it could feel as cold as –20 degrees.
“But the main concern is with the really cold temperatures and strong winds causing low wind chills — vulnerable people, the elderly, children, who are exposed to cold temperatures for a long period of time could start having health issues,” he said. “Frostbite, hypothermia — that’s kind of the main concern ..."
“Temperatures will fall back into the lower teens Monday night, and then winds will lighten up and temperatures will start rebounding by Tuesday, and especially into Wednesday,” Staarmann said.
After temperatures in the 20s Tuesday, the region can expect rain and temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s latest forecast.
Philadelphia city officials had declared a code blue on Sunday, which opens all available beds in the city’s shelter system and sends 24-hour outreach teams to find people who are homeless and get them inside. Anyone who sees someone in need of shelter is asked to call the city’s homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.
Officials also are advising pet owners to not to let their animals outside too long.
The Philadelphia region was spared the snowstorm initially feared over the weekend; the storm instead tracked 20 to 30 miles north, dumping snow north of the Lehigh Valley.