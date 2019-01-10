To drum up funds for the Collingswood Panther Marching Band, the high school band’s boosters put on a CSI-themed parody. Spend the night in stitches as two incompetent meter maids stumble through clues to solve suburban crime. Tickets include a buffet dinner, one drink, and a raffle. — Grace Dickinson
6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. Collingswood Community Center, 30 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, N.J. $35. chsbandboostersmurdermystery.eventbrite.com
Ben Franklin was more than just a founding father and inventor: He was also a real party animal. Channel Silence Dogood’s love of good food and libations on this tour of Old City bars modern and historic. Franklin himself (or at least a Historic Philadelphia-sanctioned impersonator) will lead the toasts to his 313th birthday. — Thea Applebaum Licht
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St. $50 adult, $45 seniors, students, and military. historicphiladelphia.org
Head to South Jersey to sample over 20 cask ales — naturally fermented beers, served from wooden or metal casks, that drink smoother and fresher than their force-carbonated counterparts. You can learn more at the River Horse Brewing Co. festival, where they’re tapping special-edition brews like the oatmeal milk stout with mint and vanilla and special ale with chocolate and chilis. Tickets must be purchased online and include a sampler glass and three beer tokens. — G.D.
7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. River Horse Brewing Co., 2 Graphics Dr., Ewing Township, N.J. $20. riverhorse.com/events.php
Get hungry — Center City’s Restaurant Week returns with three-course lunch and dinner deals at more than 120 restaurants. Participating spots include newcomers like Giuseppe & Sons, hot spots like a.kitchen and Oloroso, and old favorites like The Dandelion and High Street on Market. Make a reservation: Restaurant Week seats fill up fast. — G.D.
Jan. 13-25 at various locations. $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner. centercityphila.org
Planning to spruce up your home? Get expert advice from the hundreds of exhibitors and design specialists at the two-weekend Philly Home Show, kicking off on Friday. Attend a workshop or a celebrity-led discussion, including three this weekend with the host of HGTV’s Yard Crashers, Matt Blashaw. — G.D.
Jan. 11-13 and 18-20. Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. $10 for adults ($13 at the door), $3 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and younger. phillyhomeshow.com
Settle in for glam rock and drag numbers as Connie’s Ric Rac stages the 1998 rock musical, which channels the sounds of David Bowie, Lou Reed, and John Lennon. The story recounts the life of Hedwig, a fictional transgender East German singer inspired by writer John Cameron Mitchell’s childhood babysitter. — G.D.
8 p.m. Jan. 11-12, also Jan. 18-19. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. $20. conniesricrac.com
If you still need to toss your Christmas tree, head to the Awbury Arboretum and make a day out of it. The 55-acre nonprofit is accepting chemical-free trees to feed its goats, many of which will be hanging around to welcome Saturday visitors. Guests can also enjoy hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows, as well as a free community walk with the goats. — G.D.
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, also Jan. 26. Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St. Suggested donation of $20. phillygoatproject.org
Skate to the sights and sounds of David Bowie to celebrate his recent birthday. Strap on some skates, watch concert footage, and grab a drink inspired by the rock star. Bring the kids for face painting, a screening of Labyrinth, and an education in all things Bowie. — T.A.L.
Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. Free general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rental. riverrink.com
Jon Spencer’s latest, Spencer Sings the Hits, is the garage-punk veteran’s first release solely under his own name, but it’s firmly in keeping with the beyond-underground attitudinizing that has been his stock in trade for decades. The Blues Explosion recently made a high-profile appearance on the soundtrack of Baby Driver, during its best car chase, but that trashy adrenaline also runs through the scrapyard primitivism of Pussy Galore and the sleazoid sultriness of Boss Hog. It reappears here in the sneering irony of the title, a self-willed “best of” collection made up entirely of new outbursts of rough-hewn noise. — Shaun Brady
9 p.m. Friday, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $20. 215-739-9684. johnnybrendas.com
EPMD have been in business for 30 years. And I mean that literally. From the hip-hop duo’s 1988 debut Strictly Business to their due-in-2019 album of duets with Big Business, all eight of Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith’s albums have the word “business” in the title. That’s fitting, since the name of the party rap group — whose hits include “You Gots To Chill” and “You’re A Customer” — is an acronym celebrating their earning ability: Erick & Parrish Making Dollars. On Friday, the tandem tops a five-act bill hosted by Philadelphia radio legend Lady B. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Friday, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. $35-$55. 610-649-8389. ardmoremusic.com
On The Capitalist Blues, Leyla McCalla turns turmoil and tension into soulful and celebratory song. It’s nuanced protest music served in a variety of New Orleans-flavored styles, from horn-fueled swing to zippy zydeco to earnest soul to Creole folk blues to a bit of disruptive electric guitar squall, to keep things modern. McCalla worked with producer Jimmy Horn and his band King James and the Special Men, and it’s a much more full-blooded and occasionally rambunctious set than either of her previous albums or her work with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. On Saturday, she brings her band to Delaware’s Arden Gild Hall to preview The Capitalist Blues, which arrives later this month. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Saturday, Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Arden, Del. $20. 302 475-3126. ardenconcerts.com
Experimental electronic music saxophonist and composer Donny McCaslin had been making records and crafting live sequenced music long before David Bowie plucked McCaslin and his ensemble for 2016’s Blackstar. Yet, the weight of Bowie’s dense and tensest work in years — to say nothing of his sudden death — gave McCaslin & Co. newfound fame to go with their frenetic music. McCaslin’s new album, Blow, is a by-product of his past and present, uniquely electro-jazzy and tech-rhythmic while dedicated to haunting Bowie-isms. What should make this performance even more riveting is special guest bandmate, Philadelphia-born bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, best known for her work with Lenny Kravitz and a decades-long stint in Bowie’s touring and recording ensemble. — A.D. Amorosi
8 p.m. Saturday, Foundry at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. $20. thefillmorephilly.com
The rapper born Rakim Mayers is the most visible and charismatic of the New York-based A$AP Mob (the acronym stands for “always strive and prosper”). Rocky’s arty side has manifest itself in everything from duetting raps about his experiences with “L$D” to duetting with Rod Stewart to starring in a multimedia art exhibition called LAB RAT at Sotheby’s in Manhattan last spring. His 2018 album Testing indulged his experimental inclinations with mixed results, and “Runnin’,” his collaboration with A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj, is on the Creed II soundtrack. His Injured Generation tour includes Playboi Carti, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Comethazine as openers. — D.D.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Liacouras Center, 1176 N. Broad St. $25-$55. 215-204-2400. liacourascenter.com