Jon Spencer’s latest, Spencer Sings the Hits, is the garage-punk veteran’s first release solely under his own name, but it’s firmly in keeping with the beyond-underground attitudinizing that has been his stock in trade for decades. The Blues Explosion recently made a high-profile appearance on the soundtrack of Baby Driver, during its best car chase, but that trashy adrenaline also runs through the scrapyard primitivism of Pussy Galore and the sleazoid sultriness of Boss Hog. It reappears here in the sneering irony of the title, a self-willed “best of” collection made up entirely of new outbursts of rough-hewn noise. — Shaun Brady