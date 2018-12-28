This summer, we introduced you to Curious Philly, the question-and-response service where you submit your questions about the Greater Philadelphia region for our journalists to answer.

And thanks to you, we’ve answered more than 30 great questions, looking into issues like:

When the construction on I-95 will end

In short, prepare to wait. After several readers asked about the construction on I-95, reporter Jason Laughlin tracked down the answers about the massive rebuilding of 51 miles of Pennsylvania highway. It’s being completed in four phases, and with end dates slated for the 2020s, 2030s, and beyond, some of the planners, engineers, managers, and laborers who started work on the roadway a decade ago may never see the finished project.

The last time the Eagles wore kelly green? It was the 2010 season opener. LeSean McCoy (center) and the Birds lost to the Packers.
Yong Kim / Staff Photographer) Daily News/Inquirer
Why the Eagles can’t wear kelly green uniforms

It all comes down to style and safety, sports writer Katie McInerney found. Unlike other NFL teams' throwback color combos, the Birds' midnight green helmets clash with a kelly green jersey, and there are strict rules against swapping out helmet shells during the season.

Shane Carmichael - PGL supervisor, works on a sign at the Signal and Sign Shop, at the City of Philadelphia Traffic Engineering Division, in Philadelphia, October 24, 2018. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
What (and who) it takes to care for more than 100,000 Philly street signs

After reader Patricia Everly asked Curious Philly how the city goes about replacing, updating, and correcting its street-name signs, reporter Michaelle Bond went straight to the source. At the Streets Department workshop at G Street and Ramona Avenue in Juniata Park, she found the three people responsible for the signage at 24,000 intersections and more than 100,000 mostly handmade street-name signs in Philadelphia.

We’ve also answered your questions about:

Thanks for staying curious, Philly. In 2019, we want to keep learning more about the Greater Philadelphia region and the things you want to know.

So, try us. Is there something you’ve always wondered about your community? No question is too big or too small.