This summer, we introduced you to Curious Philly, the question-and-response service where you submit your questions about the Greater Philadelphia region for our journalists to answer.
And thanks to you, we’ve answered more than 30 great questions, looking into issues like:
In short, prepare to wait. After several readers asked about the construction on I-95, reporter Jason Laughlin tracked down the answers about the massive rebuilding of 51 miles of Pennsylvania highway. It’s being completed in four phases, and with end dates slated for the 2020s, 2030s, and beyond, some of the planners, engineers, managers, and laborers who started work on the roadway a decade ago may never see the finished project.
It all comes down to style and safety, sports writer Katie McInerney found. Unlike other NFL teams' throwback color combos, the Birds' midnight green helmets clash with a kelly green jersey, and there are strict rules against swapping out helmet shells during the season.
After reader Patricia Everly asked Curious Philly how the city goes about replacing, updating, and correcting its street-name signs, reporter Michaelle Bond went straight to the source. At the Streets Department workshop at G Street and Ramona Avenue in Juniata Park, she found the three people responsible for the signage at 24,000 intersections and more than 100,000 mostly handmade street-name signs in Philadelphia.
We’ve also answered your questions about:
- Why recycling is a money loser, not a moneymaker in Philly
- What fish live in the Schuylkill River and which are safe to eat
- How to get medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
- Why Philadelphians aren’t feeling the effects of an improving national economy
- What’s happening to the ‘mothball fleet’ of ships in the Navy Yard
- What Philadelphia’s neighborhoods are really called
- How the Phillies are building ties to Latin America, on and off the field
- Where to meet people, sober, in Philadelphia
- And more. (You can view the complete list of our reader answers here.)
Thanks for staying curious, Philly. In 2019, we want to keep learning more about the Greater Philadelphia region and the things you want to know.
So, try us. Is there something you’ve always wondered about your community? No question is too big or too small.