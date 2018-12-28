In short, prepare to wait. After several readers asked about the construction on I-95, reporter Jason Laughlin tracked down the answers about the massive rebuilding of 51 miles of Pennsylvania highway. It’s being completed in four phases, and with end dates slated for the 2020s, 2030s, and beyond, some of the planners, engineers, managers, and laborers who started work on the roadway a decade ago may never see the finished project.