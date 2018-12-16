Police apprehended a man that they say struck and injured an officer with a stolen U-Haul truck in North Philadelphia Saturday night. The intense manhunt included the use of heat-detecting technology.
Two Highway Patrol officers stopped the driver at around 7:22 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sedgley Street and Ridge Avenue after determining that the truck was stolen. The driver ignored their commands and struck one of the officers, pinning her between the U-Haul truck and a patrol vehicle, police said.
He then fled on foot through a shopping center, while the trapped officer radioed in the direction the suspect was traveling. The officer’s partner hopped in the U-Haul and backed up to free her.
Police responded to the area with a helicopter and K-9 unit, locating the man’s jacket stuck on a barbed wire fence near a bridge at 2800 Ridge Avenue. The Tac-Air chopper picked up his heat signature beneath the bridge and he was taken into custody.
The injured officer was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment to her pelvic area, right thigh and right knee. She was expected to be released, but her condition was unknown Sunday, according to Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesman.
The identity of the 24-year-old suspect has not been disclosed.