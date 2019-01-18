Two law-enforcement officers were hurt in a dog attack while they were serving a warrant Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.
Around 5 p.m., the officers were on the 2100 block of North Fifth Street when a dog attacked a probation officer and a city police officer. A police sergeant fired her service weapon and killed the dog.
The dog bit the probation officer in the lower back, and the police officer suffered an injury to his right hand, possibly from a ricochet, police said. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were treated and released.
The police firearms discharge was under investigation by Internal Affairs.