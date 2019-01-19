Two Philadelphia police officers have lost their jobs after being criminally charged for a 2017 incident involving the Pennsylvania State Police.
Matthew Blaszczyk, 33, a 12-year veteran of the force who was assigned to the 25th Police District, and Jessica Kovacs, 31, a 10-year veteran assigned to the 26th Police District, were suspended 30 days with intent to dismiss, the department confirmed Friday.
Blaszczyk and Kovacs were arrested last month and charged as the result of their actions following a vehicle stop of Blaszczyk attempted by the Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 29, 2017. The specifics of what was alleged were not available Friday night.
Blaszczyk was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving without a light to avoid arrest, obstructing the administration of law, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Kovacs was charged with obstructing the administration of law and hindering the apprehension of a suspect.
Lawyers for both could not be reached late Friday night for comment.