A city police officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Thursday afternoon after a patrol car crashed into a bridge support pillar in North Philadelphia, police said.
The crash occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 12th Street. TV news helicopters showed the police cruiser, which was traveling south on 12th when the accident occurred, with heavy front-end damage below a railroad bridge. The vehicle also briefly caught on fire.
The officer was transported to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt. The cause of the accident was under investigation.