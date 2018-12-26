To residents on the other end of a scoop and run, its logic may be less obvious. Rather than being tended to by trained EMTs and paramedics with a range of medical supplies and equipment, they are hoisted into the back of police cars, where they may not even receive direct pressure to their wounds, not to mention a buckled seat belt. “You’re hitting bumps, you’re bleeding, your body’s going all over the place,” says Terry Starks, who was transported by a cop after being shot five times in 2002. Philadelphia officials say that, to the best of their knowledge, neither the Police Department nor the city has been sued over police transport of victims. The Trace identified two civil lawsuits brought against the city by individual families who alleged the actions of police — including transporting and not applying pressure — contributed to their sons’ deaths. Neither went to trial.