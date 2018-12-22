The Kellers, who live in London, said they booked a hotel and planned to spend the weekend touring Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center before heading to visit Donald’s family in Toms River, N.J., for Christmas. They were among dozens of disappointed tourists who found the sites closed because of the partial government shutdown. The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are run by the National Park Service, which relies on federal funds to operate. The National Constitution Center, however, remained open Saturday because it is a private, nonprofit that does not rely on federal money. The Museum of the American Revolution, at Third and Chestnut Streets, was also open.