The somberness of Dickinson’s palette and his eerie images are understandable. Born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., and raised in nearby Buffalo, Dickinson lost his mother to tuberculosis in 1903, when he was 12. One of his brothers committed suicide in 1913 by jumping from Dickinson’s sixth-floor apartment window in Manhattan, where the artist had moved to study painting with Chase. Another brother was murdered in Detroit in 1935.