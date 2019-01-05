Melissa Hadfield spent Friday night packing her Jeep Compass for the longest drive of her life.
Hadfield, 41, who lives outside Reading, was about to embark on an epic overnight road trip to Chicago to attend the Eagles wild card game Sunday against the Bears at Soldier Field.
“I napped today so I should be good,” said Hadfield in a phone interview shortly before beginning her planned 10-hour drive — she has never been on one more than five hours — with three fellow Eagles fans.
Any way they can, die-hard believers are making their way to Chi-Town with hope for a victory that could lead to a Super Bowl repeat.
Hadfield and her friends arranged last-minute for a hotel room, a tailgate party, and a game ticket through the Green Legion, a Philadelphia-based Eagles fan travel club.
Michael Diaz, who directs social media for Craig “Quimby” Chenosky, the club’s owner, said there was a scheduled pep rally Saturday and tailgate on Sunday, both at Hopsmith Tavern on Chicago’s Gold Coast.
The bar’s owner, Eric Baylis, is an Eagles season ticket holder and flies to all the team’s home games in Philadelphia, Hadfield said. “Crazy, right?” she added.
Hadfield is definitely devoted in her own way, having gone on four Green Legion excursions this season to Eagles away games. And it’s her 15th year of such trips.
She was on the Green Legion charter bus heading back from the Eagles demolished the Washington Redskins last Sunday -- 24-0 -- and the Bears pounded the Minnesota Vikings, 24-10, which was all that was needed to keep the Birds’ playoff hopes alive, and Quimby announced: "We have [another] a game to go to.”
Because of the short window of time between games, Green Legion travelers had to arrange for their own transportation, Diaz said.
J.P. Lutz, 40, of Queen Village, booked a flight as soon he was certain the Eagles were making a return trip to the playoffs.
“I had the laptop open as I was watching the game,” said Lutz, who flew out on Thursday and was staying with a friend. He will be attending the Green Legion events and the game itself.
Lutz, a former Eagles employee, said this game was particularly exciting.
“It was so improbable that Eagles were going to make it,” he said.
Indeed. The Eagles sputtered during the season until quarterback Carson Wentz got injured and was replaced by Nick Foles, who repeated his late-season heroics from last year when he led the team to its first Super Bowl victory in February, a stunning 41-33 win over the favored New England Patriots.
Lutz, Hadfield, and Diaz are just three of the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of area fans headed to Chicago to watch their Iggles take on the Da Bears. One person who will not be going is 49-year-old Dale Sourbeck, who was arrested after police say he broke into Rock Street Music in Pittston around 3 a.m. Thursday and stole some guitars.
After he was nabbed, the Pittston man told the TV news cameras one thing: “Go Eagles!”
When last heard about Sourbeck, he had been charged with burglary and other counts and sent to Luzerne County jail.
Kickoff on Sunday for the game at Soldier Field is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.
The game-time temperature is forecast for the upper 30s with a low chance of precipitation.
Staff writer Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.