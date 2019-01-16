They stand like totems in a row, peering down from the top of the Rocky steps, 10 massive sculptures, each two tons of cast iron, crafted by renowned British sculptor, Antony Gormley.
They seem formidable sentinels, or, perhaps a wary welcoming party, waiting for the approach of strangers.
The 10 pieces, collectively called STAND, represent a temporary installation, on view through June 16,
Timothy Rub, art museum director and chief executive, called STAND “a remarkable installation" whose highly visible placement on the terrace helps the museum to engage visitors “by moving out into the community beyond the four walls of the museum and activating the remarkable civic spaces around it.”
Perhaps the community will find comfort in these iron lookouts, and, after running up the steps without incident, perhaps they will eventually continue on into the museum itself. What could be inside?
In a statement issued from England, the artist said he wanted the pieces to engage the viewer, eliciting emotional reactions.
“This exhibition is incomplete without the subjective witness of the citizen: each work in its different way calls on him/her to simultaneously project and recognize internal affinities” with each giant element of STAND, Gormley said. He wants the “experience of walking up the 72 steps to be felt.”
“This is an exciting opportunity to see what sculpture can make us think and feel," Gormley continued. "What can it do to and for us? Can it have a revelatory or diagnostic function? Can it work on us to recognize our true selves and allow collective space to again be a space in which personal truth can arise?”
There will be a formal unveiling of the work on the morning of Jan. 24, with Gormley on hand. That evening, beginning at 6 p.m., he and Rub will have a formal “conversation” in the auditorium of the museum’s Perelman Building. The event is free, but tickets are required.
Said Rub: “Antony Gormley is, simply put, an extraordinary artist whose work has reimagined social engagement, and extended and given new meaning to an age-old tradition: the representation of the human figure."