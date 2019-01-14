Cosmo DiNardo’s alleged coconspirator Sean Kratz returned to a Bucks County courtrooom on Monday for the first day of his pretrial hearings, a day that included at-times heated back-and-forth between prosecutors and Kratz’s new attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr..
Kratz, 21, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with helping DiNardo kill and bury three of his four victims in the July 2017 slayings that garnered regional and national attention.
While DiNardo pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to life in prison, Kratz’s journey through the court system has been more dramatic, full of delays and last-minute changes that have further anguished the victims' families.
On Monday, more than a dozen of those family members filed into a small courtroom in Doylestown once again, this time to hear argument and evidence on a number of motions filed by both prosecutors and the defense in advance of Kratz’s trial, which is scheduled for April.
Three days have been set aside for these hearings and Judge Jeffrey L. Finley said he would issue a written ruling after the hearings conclude.
Among the issues discussed Monday, was Peruto’s bid to suppress two audio- and video-recorded statements made by Kratz – one in an interrogation room at the Northeast Detectives office in Philadelphia in July 2017, and the other in the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office during discussions in the spring about a third-degree-murder plea deal, whick Kratz later aborted.
Peruto then withdrew his motion to suppress the initial statement after Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler began playing the nearly four-hour police interview, at the beginning of which Kratz, appearing calm and in a black T-shirt, is seen and heard waiving his Miranda rights. In the few minutes of the video that were shown in court before Peruto’s objection, Kratz tells officers that he last saw DiNardo two weeks ago.
Peruto did ask the judge to suppress the second statement made in April, but argued that the entire statement should also not be viewed in open court. When the video was stopped a couple minutes in, Peruto questioned First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore about whether Kratz was made aware of the terms of the plea prior to his statement being made.
Shore maintained throughout his testimony that prosecutors made clear to Kratz and his attorneys and that if he were to balk at the plea deal, as he ended up doing, the recent statement could be used against him.
At the end of his testimony, Shore said that right before officially backing out of the deal, Kratz had acknowledged to District Attorney Matthew Weintraub that he knew that would mean his statement could be used against him.
Shore stared unflinchingly at Kratz during parts of his testimony and winked at him after recalling Kratz’s conversation with Weintraub right before his plea hearing.
Another defense attorney, Julieanne Bateman, asked Finley to bring in an out-of-town jury for the trial, arguing that Bucks County residents had been saturated by sensational and unceasing media coverage of the case and therefore could not serve as impartial jurors.
“The people in Bucks County are most attached to this,” she said, in between the playing of five different TV news reports about the case. Some relatives of the victims looked away or shook in their seats as the videos played.
Originally, Kratz was set to plead guilty the same day as his cousin, but changed his mind at the last minute. Then, attorney Craig Penglase was removed from the case after leaking confession tapes of DiNardo and Kratz. The leak caused the judge to issue a gag order barring prosecutors and defense attorneys from publicly discussing the case.
In the fall, Kratz appeared in court again, this time for a hearing with Peruto, whom Kratz retained just days before his originally scheduled pretrial hearings. The change in attorney caused those hearings to be delayed until this week.
Prosecutors began building their case against DiNardo and Kratz in July 2017, when authorities discovered the bodies of four missing young men – Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township; Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg – on the DiNardo family’s farm in Solebury Township.
DiNardo confessed to the gruesome crime, leading police to Patrick’s body in exchange for them taking the death penalty off the table. He told police he lured the young men to his parents' property by telling them he would sell them marijuana, then he shot and killed them. He said Kratz helped in the killings of Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis, all of which occurred on July 7, two days after Patrick was killed on the property.
The guilty plea that Kratz turned down at the last minute in May would have come with a 59- to 118-year prison sentence. Now, prosecutors said, they have not ruled out seeking the death penalty against him.
Prosecutors have also left on the table the possibility of calling DiNardo as a witness against his cousin.