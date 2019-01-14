DiNardo confessed to the gruesome crime, leading police to Patrick’s body in exchange for them taking the death penalty off the table. He told police he lured the young men to his parents' property by telling them he would sell them marijuana, then he shot and killed them. He said Kratz helped in the killings of Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis, all of which occurred on July 7, two days after Patrick was killed on the property.