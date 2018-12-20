A West Chester man attacked his 91-year-old mother on Tuesday, briefly strangling her before releasing his grasp, police said.
Robert M. Kaiser, 62, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation.
He told police he was visiting his mother at her West Chester apartment when they began arguing over plans for his daughter’s wedding. He briefly grabbed her by the neck as she sat in a chair next to her walker, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.
Kaiser told police he had had recurring thoughts of killing his mother, with whom he frequently argued. But he aborted the attack, he told police, adding that “there must be some ‘good' left inside of him because he really wanted to kill his mother," the affidavit said.
Kaiser’s mother was in “fine” condition after the attack, police said Thursday.
He was denied bail and is being held in the Chester County Prison.