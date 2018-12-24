Two Wilmington, Del. teens died in a Christmas Eve crash when their car careened into a utility pole in Ridley Township, authorities said Monday.
The driver, Alexander Gray, 19, and passenger Christian Bauerle, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene on MacDade Boulevard in the Folsom section of the township, police said. Bauerle died a day before his birthday.
Speed is suspected to be a factor, said Ridley Police Capt. Scott Willoughby. Authorities estimated Gray was driving 60 to 70 mph. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.