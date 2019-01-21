PnB Rock, aka Philadelphia native Rakim Allen, told the Inquirer and Daily News in a profile last month that his time in prison helped him grow as an artist. He may soon have more material to work with.
Allen, 27, was arrested on gun and drug charges Sunday afternoon in Bensalem after police served a search warrant on the luxury townhouse he rents on a bank of the Delaware River.
He and Stephanie Sibounheuang, a 27-year-old inside the home when the warrant was served, face charges of possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and related offenses, court records show. Investigators found four pounds of marijuana, $33,000 and a stolen .40 Glock handgun, according to Bensalem Police.
Both remain in custody at the county jail in lieu of 10 percent of $500,000 bail. There was no indication Monday that either had hired defense attorneys.
Residents living around Allen’s rented home on Konefal Street had complained to police since early November of raucous parties and the smell of marijuana. Cops patrolling the townhouse complex reported they too often smelled it as they drove by, and that surveillance determined Allen was allegedly selling the drug out of the house, investigators said.
Dipti Das, the owner of the property, declined to speak with a reporter Monday.
Allen’s career has taken off in recent years, with the rapper performing to a sold-out crowd at The Met Philadelphia last month. In 2017, he released “Selfish,” the hit single that he made his name on. Later that year, he collaborated with rappers Kodak Black and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on “Horses,” a song on the soundtrack to The Fate of the Furious.
But six years ago, Allen was a high-school dropout sentenced to serve 33 months on drug dealing charges.
Allen looks backs on his incarceration at SCI Forest in Marienville, Pa. as the most pivotal time in his creative development.
“In the penitentiary, you have music all around you,” he told the Inquirer and Daily News. “People are making beats on keyboards and rapping in circles all day. I was part of that. I’d go into my cell and write music on my own time.”
With no hip-hop radio available in remote Forest County, Rock found himself constantly “listening to Top 40 music.” Prolonged exposure to artists like Drake, Katy Perry and Rihanna inspired him to infuse his distinctive songwriting style, informed by the freewheeling delivery and hook-heavy structure of ’90s R & B, with an accessible pop sensibility. Positive feedback from fellow inmates convinced him that “this is the sound people like — so I should stick with it.”
Much of the music Rock crafted on the inside made it onto 2015’s RNB 1, the first in a series of grassroots, self-released mixtapes that got him on Atlantic’s radar.
“I generated a big buzz. … The music I was putting out, it was believable, there was a story behind it,” Allen said.