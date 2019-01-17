Police in Levittown are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed a Philadelphia man, officials said Thursday.
Jacob Pfeifer-Johnson, 24, was pronounced dead early Thursday at St. Mary Medical Center after being shot once in the chest hours earlier in a friend’s home on Indigo Road, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said Pfeifer-Johnson was at the home with another man, also 24, who was “clearing his 9mm handgun to secure it” when the gun went off. The other man was not identified by police, who said he and his family are cooperating with the investigation.
The probe into the shooting is ongoing, handled by both local police and county detectives.