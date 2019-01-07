That’s how Kevin Mash, 42, wants all gamers to feel when they walk into Level13, an esports center that opened last month on the unit block of South High Street in downtown West Chester. Inside, players do many of the same things they can do from the computers in their own kitchens or bedrooms or basements. But at Level13, they can socialize, too, Mash said, turning a solitary activity into a group one.