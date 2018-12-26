Lawyers for Karen Mcintyre, 53, and Julie Burke, 57, said the women were longtime, exemplary Emergency Services employees who were “fired under false pretexts” on Aug. 22, 2018, when Mcintyre, of Aston, was an information systems coordinator and Burke, of Media, worked as a 911 coordinator. The suit said the women were routinely overlooked for pay raises and promotions, targeted in an investigation in which police detectives questioned them about pornography that had been found on their work computers, and then fired as the result of a “bogus investigation fabricated by their superiors in retaliation for their repeated reports of wrongdoing to management."