'Twas the weekend before Christmas when the mischief began.
Someone, or a group of people, vandalized the Wayne Christmas tree three times in three days, Radnor Township Police said Wednesday.
They struck first around Dec. 21, when the lights on the tree were found unplugged. The next day, Saturday, the tree’s wires were found spliced and had to be repaired. Finally, on Sunday, the wires for the tree’s lights were found cut completely, police said.
The large tree, which is decorated and ceremoniously lit each year in the Main Line town, is located near the Wayne train station at 135 North Wayne Avenue.
Police are asking anyone with information about these acts of criminal mischief to call 911.