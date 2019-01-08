The night before, she had used the ride-hailing service Lyft to go to the upscale Sofitel Hotel in Center City. There, she told authorities, she drank an espresso martini at a hotel bar and lost memory of anything that occurred afterward. The next morning, she said she woke up “extremely sick,” wearing the same clothes as the night before, according to court documents. While she could not recall how her night had ended, she told police she had not permitted anyone to come into her apartment or take her belongings.