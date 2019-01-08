The man accused of burglarizing a model’s Main Line apartment just days before she was murdered is heading to trial, a Montgomery County judge ruled Tuesday.
The decision came after Lower Merion detectives testified that Andre Melton confessed to robbing Christina Carlin-Kraft, first to his brother and then to a police sergeant in a phone call, saying “I took her stuff, but I didn’t kill her."
Melton, 31, was arrested last month in his native Southwest Philadelphia, ending a months-long manhunt for the man who authorities say stole $10,000 worth of jewelry, keys and the title to a BMW, a Social Security Card, credit cards, high-end handbags, and other items belonging to Carlin-Kraft.
Later that week, the 36-year-old model was found strangled in the bedroom of her Ardmore apartment. Authorities have said the murder and the robbery are unrelated.
Jonathan Wesley Harris, 31, of Johnstown, was arrested and charged in her murder this summer, and is set to go to trial in May.
Melton is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and related offenses. He was released from jail last month on $25,000 bail, but was arrested again before his preliminary hearing on Tuesday for failing to show up in court in Philadelphia on Monday for a hearing on minor drug charges.
It remained unclear how Carlin-Kraft and Melton knew each other or at what point they met up on the night of the burglary. Lower Merion Police Sgt. Michael Vice testified that Melton’s brother, Barry, told police Melton told he met a woman in the city, gave her a ride home, stole from her, but “wasn’t going down for a murder.".
Days later, Vice said he got a phone call from a number that Barry Melton had said belonged to his brother Andre. The caller identified himself as Andre Melton, and said he had been watching a pre-season Eagles game when he saw a breaking news report about the killing, seemingly concerned that he was in a suspect in the homicide investigation, Vice said.
Melton’s attorney, Lawrence J. Bozzelli, argued that prosecutors could not prove that the caller was Melton or that Carlin-Kraft had not permitted Melton to enter her building on Aug. 18.
“There isn’t enough evidence to carry this case forward on any charges,” Bozzelli said. “We don’t know what was said between Ms. Kraft and Mr. Melton.”
Assistant District Attorney Roderick Fancher disagreed, pointing to video surveillance from the building’s lobby.
“What this shows is the defendant took advantage of a vulnerable woman,” Fancher said. “The video shows the defendant coming in alone before the victim is on video ... There is no reasonable inference that she permitted him to do what he did.”
Carlin-Kraft told police she woke up on Aug. 18 and noticed belongings and identification missing from her apartment in the Cambridge Square building on the 100 block of Sibley Avenue.
The night before, she had used the ride-hailing service Lyft to go to the upscale Sofitel Hotel in Center City. There, she told authorities, she drank an espresso martini at a hotel bar and lost memory of anything that occurred afterward. The next morning, she said she woke up “extremely sick,” wearing the same clothes as the night before, according to court documents. While she could not recall how her night had ended, she told police she had not permitted anyone to come into her apartment or take her belongings.
Surveillance footage from the building’s lobby, coupled with electronic records from her unit’s security system that recorded each time her front door opened and closed, provide a fractured timeline of what occurred, prosecutors said. Some of that footage was shown to Magisterial District Judge Michael P. Quinn on Tuesday.
At 10:50 p.m., the security system shows the front door closing, presumably when Carlin-Kraft left for the city, authorities said. Hours later, around 3:53 a.m., a man that police identified as Melton is captured on the lobby’s surveillance camera walking alone into the building. Entry into the building requires an electronic key fob, authorities said.
Next, at 5: 24 a.m, that same man returns to the lobby with handbags and a cardboard box, which authorities believe contained Carlin-Kraft’s items.
More than an hour later, around 6:43 a.m., Carlin-Kraft is seen walking into her building unsteadily, supported by the same man who authorities say was Melton. At one point, she fell and Melton helped her into the elevator, authorities said. Five minutes later, the lobby camera captures the man leaving the building, never to be seen on the footage again, police said.
Authorities were able to track some of Carlin-Kraft’s stolen debit cards and obtained surveillance footage of Melton and another man using the cards at a Wawa in Delaware County and a Royal Farms in Philadelphia.
Police served a search warrant on Aug. 22 at Melton’s Southwest Philadelphia home but Melton was not there. Carlin Kraft’s fiance, who owned the Ardmore apartment and equipped it with the security system that aided authorities in their investigations, found her body that day.
Harris, who was captured on surveillance footage, was arrested in her murder, later telling a judge that he strangled and beat Carlin-Kraft to death in a heated confrontation during a cocaine deal. Carlin-Kraft had met Harris hours before her death, also in Center City, authorities said, and there was no indication they knew each other before that night.
Meanwhile, Melton remained on the run for four months. He was arrested for marijuana possession during a traffic stop in Southwest Philadelphia, and the arresting officers noticed the warrant out for his arrest in the Carlin-Kraft robbery. He was arrested again Tuesday for failing to appear at a hearing in that drug case.
Several relatives and friends of Carlin-Kraft were in the courtroom, as was a female relative of Melton’s.