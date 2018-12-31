While Chester County has preserved the most acreage and the highest percentage of farmland in Philadelphia’s collar counties, Delaware, Bucks, and Montgomery counties also have made efforts to preserve open space. Bucks County, home to 934 farms, has preserved more than 200 properties, totaling more than 16,000 acres. Montgomery County has preserved more than 150, equaling nearly 10,000 acres. And Delaware County, a more condensed and built-up suburb, has preserved two farms -- 80-acre Arasapha Farms and farmland at more than 100 acres at the Sleighton Farm School, according to the most recent county information.