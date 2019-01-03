Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going to increase by 6 percent at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
The increase will apply to tolls paid by cash, E-ZPass, and toll by plate, the Turnpike Commission reported Wednesday. The most common toll would increase by a dime for E-ZPass customers, to $1.40, and by 20 cents, to $2.30, for people paying with cash, the commission said.
The commission voted in July to increase tolls, as it has every year since 2009. The additional revenue will go toward maintenance of the state’s 552-mile system, which is undergoing a reconstruction project; a mandated obligation until 2022 that the commission give PennDot $450 million a year for transit funding; and debt service.