In November 2018, Delaware announced it would pay $40,000 per day to house 330 prisoners at Camp Hill state prison, under a two-year agreement. Vermont, which had placed more than 200 prisoners in Pennsylvania, moved them to a private prison in Mississippi last fall after three men died in custody and many others complained about access to medical care and lengthy terms of disciplinary confinement that exceeded Vermont’s 30-day maximum, according to news reports.