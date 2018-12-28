Williams won the 38th District seat in Allegheny County by about 800 votes in November, but some Senate leaders said she had not lived in the state long enough to qualify and raised the possibility of barring her from taking office. A native of northeast Pennsylvania, Williams moved to Maryland in 2008 but maintains she moved back to Pittsburgh to take a job on Nov. 6, 2014 — exactly four years before this fall’s Election Day. At the GOP’s request, Williams submitted more than 100 documents that she said proved she met the requirement.