The deadline for submissions for the first round is Friday at 11:59 p.m. Regional winners in Western, Central, and Eastern Pennsylvania take home a $500 prize. Statewide winners in each category — high school, college, or adult — could win up to $4,500 for their mapping masterpieces. Panels of judges will choose the winners through quantitative metrics such as compactness and equal population, along with the map’s personal statement.