Home-cooked meals have at various times been a significant part of that. The records of Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia show policies that shifted over the years, at times allowing visitors to bring in cards and flowers for holiday visits. In 1817, a former inmate sent “candy, cake and peanuts,” according to a prison newspaper — but by 1896, Christmas packages filled with “eatables” were returned to sender, according to wardens' logs. (Today, prisoner care packages, ordered via contracted online commissaries, have fueled an entire industry.)