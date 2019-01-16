An Upper Darby man has been sued by the state Attorney General’s Office on charges that he posed as a lawyer and collected at least $28,000 for immigration assistance services that he ultimately did not provide.
Syed Qumrazzaman, also known as Syed Zaman, solicited victims by word of mouth at a mosque, said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The 15-page complaint, filed Wednesday in Common Pleas Court in Philadelphia, seeks restitution for consumers and civil penalties.
Qumrazzaman entered a negotiated guilty plea last year in Delaware County on two counts of theft by deception and once count of unauthorized practice of law. In that case, he was ordered to pay $15,600 restitution to one victim. The lawsuit mentions two other alleged victims who were scammed out of $12,515.
The Attorney General’s Office believes there are other victims who have not yet come forward, the complaint states.