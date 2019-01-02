When they went to Lankenau Medical Center on April 1 — Katie was having contractions about five minutes apart — a doctor dismissed them as “really bad cramps” and sent her home. “I felt like she was saying, ‘You’re not tough.’ I took that as a challenge.” Katie labored at home — a restless night, a contraction-filled day, a walk around the block during which she kept gasping, “I can talk through this pain.” By the time they returned to the hospital at 10:30 p.m., she was fully dilated. “He popped out at 2:30 a.m., so healthy and perfect,” she says. “I remember this tiny, little, frail person, this little baby, just wailing.”