The two met online and soon discovered common ground; not only did both work in health care — Jeff is a nurse — but both came to those careers circuitously, exploring art and design (Andrea) and music (Jeff) first. The day of their first in-person meeting, at the Lucky Well in Ambler, Jeff felt sleep-deprived and skeptical. “I thought, ‘Should I even go? This whole dating thing is kind of stupid.’ I parked, I’m walking toward the restaurant, and I see this young woman waving at me.” Then the stranger called to him: “It’s me! We’re going out!’”