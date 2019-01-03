WASHINGTON -- Nancy Pelosi of California, a former speaker of the U.S. House, was elected to another term in the presiding chair Thursday as a sweeping change arrived in the U.S. House Thursday, with a new Democratic majority about to be sworn in, including six new faces from the Philadelphia region.
The new class arrives at a moment of searing division and increasing uncertainty in Washington. They were to take office nearly two weeks into a partial government shutdown centered on a fight over President Trump’s promised border wall, and as the president has increasingly flexed his muscles with drastic shifts in U.S. national security and defense policy.
Many of the 63 new Democrats were elected after vowing to check Trump after two years of Republican control in Washington -- and they walk into a fight that has shown no signs of abating.
“There is such excitement and positive energy in the air and it is a shame that we are meeting this moment of a partial shutdown of our government, but what that tells me is it’s all the more urgent that we get to work,” said incoming U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat from Montgomery County.
The very first act for most of the new class, before they were sworn in as representatives, was a vote on House speaker. Democrats' longtime leader, Nancy Pelosi, secured a return to the leadership of the chamber, though not without defections from 15 Democrats, including the newly elected Jeff Van Drew, of South Jersey.
He said simply “no” when asked for his vote. (His vote was later changed to “present,” since “no” was not an option). All the other Democrats from the Philadelphia region voted for Pelosi for speaker, though Rep. Conor Lamb, who won a hard-fought race in Western Pennsylvania, and incoming Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who flipped a GOP seat in the North Jersey suburbs, declined to support her. Lamb and Sherrill cast votes for other Democrats for speaker.
Andy Kim, who narrowly won a seat in South Jersey, supported Pelosi after calling for “new leadership” during his campaign.
In contrast to some of the more liberal newcomers who have captured national attention, Van Drew has campaigned as a moderate and said he would attempt to bring a bipartisan approach to Washington.
“That I think is going to be a little harder, and I’m going to work at it, here, than other levels of government,” said Van Drew, who has also served in local and county offices and the state legislature. Nodding to the shutdown, he said, “here I am talking about all this lofty philosophy and at the same time we have this problem.”
Some of the new representatives' first steps reflect the tensions of the moment.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Delaware County Democrat, introduced her first-ever bill in late December, limiting donations to presidential inaugural committees and requiring that the contributions be disclosed. She cited reports of a criminal investigation into potential abuses by the Trump inauguration committee, which raised more than $100 million. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat from the Lehigh Valley, introduced a bill Wednesday to fund the Coast Guard during the shutdown. (Both Scanlon and Wild won elections to fill vacant seats and therefore took office in November, before most other freshmen).
“I think the way out is the 63 or so Democrats that were elected and 20 or so Republicans that were elected bringing a fresh voice and fresh legs to this conversation, and hopefully we can find a way to find the middle somewhere,” said Rep.-elect Chrissy Houlahan, a Chester County Democrat. “Many of the people that were elected on the Democratic side are very moderate. I believe that they are here to make progress.”
The new members from the Philadelphia region, all of them Democrats, were elected as part of a political wave that saw Republicans dismissed in suburbs across the country.
Pennsylvania’s 18-member delegation went from 13 Republicans to nine -- and has added four women to what was previously an all-male contingent. The Philadelphia suburbs have been left with just one Republican in the House, Bucks County’s Brian Fitzpatrick. In New Jersey, Republicans lost four seats, leaving them with just one (of 12).
The change has meant a steep drop in seniority. After U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat in office since 1995, Pennsylvania’s next most senior House member is Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican who took office in 2009. Eight of the 18 Pennsylvanians who took office at the start of the last Congress have since departed, including longtime lawmakers such as Bob Brady, Charlie Dent and Bill Shuster.
In place of the long line of veteran lawmakers who retired or lost is a Democratic majority pulled in competing directions by new faces. Energetic insurgents on the left have roused the party’s grass-roots voters, challenged the old order and are agitating for an aggressive liberal agenda. At the same time, the party’s majority was largely built by new members from moderate areas that have historically voted for Republicans. Those new House members could face political consequences if they push too far left.
Houlahan, Wild, Van Drew and Kim could all be immediate political targets.
Houlahan downplayed concerns about political friction with other Democrats.
“We’re worried about the same issues: health care, jobs education, and we just need to find solutions,” she said.
Few of the incoming Democrats, however, showed little appetite for negotiating with Trump over his insistence that any bill to re-open the government include billions of dollars for his promised wall along the Southern border. Sticking to the arguments made by their party leaders, Houlahan and Dean said they support money for border security -- as Democrats have proposed -- but not a wall, which they dismissed as an ineffective option.
Dean pointed to Democrats' offer of bill that would fund the portions of the federal government that are now closed, with 30 days of funding for the Department of Homeland Security -- but no money for Trump’s wall.
“I don’t see a will for additional funding,” for the wall, Dean said. “It’s a myth to believe that the government isn’t funding border security. Ironically, with the shutdown we’ve actually harmed those who are securing our borders. We have Coast Guard members not being paid.”
Houlahan called a wall an “anachronistic” idea.
Earlier in the day, Trump called Democratic opposition “strictly politics.”
"The Shutdown is only because of the 2020 Presidential Election,” he tweeted. “The Democrats know they can’t win based on all of the achievements of “Trump,” so they are going all out on the desperately needed Wall and Border Security.”
While the political battle hung as a backdrop, the day was also marked by pageantry and family and a new chapter for the new lawmakers.
Van Drew sat in a bare office -- the walls and desks empty except for a nameplate and computer. He lamented the cost of the studio apartment he rented near the Capitol, as expensive as a four bedroom home in his South Jersey district.
Around 100 supporters came to a reception for Dean in her new office. As she raced to another event, she called to an aide to find her seven-year-old granddaughter, Aubrey Cunnane, so the young girl could join her on the House floor.
Dean carried a bible that belonged to her uncle, and asked if someone could get an activity book for Aubrey.
Houlahan recalled how her father came to the United States at age five, as a Polish refugee fleeing the Holocaust with his mother. “And one generation later, I’m standing here serving,” she said.