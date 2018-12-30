Rachel Balzer scored 10 points and earned tournament MVP as the Germantown Academy girls' basketball team edged Upper Dublin, 52-49, in the championship of the Upper Dublin Holiday tournament on Saturday. Elle Stauffer tallied 11 points and Jaye Haynes added 10.
Dana Mizelle recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds to help Bishop McDevitt beat Lower Merion, 49-36, in the championship of the Lower Merion Tournament. She also had four blocks. Amiyah Dixon and Nyah Johnson each scored 13 points.
Ciani Montgomery’s 24 points led West Catholic past Westtown, 57-43. Destiney McPaul added 15 points.
Arianna McGeary notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Bonner-Prendergast to a 64-51 victory over St. Pius X and win the championship of the St. Pius Holiday tournament. Dakota McCaughan scored 15 points, Alexis Gleason tallied 12 and Mave McCan added 11.
Pope John Paul II topped Marple Newton, 48-30, behind Lauren Ciuba’s 21 points.
Sydney Kesselman scored 14 points and Anna McTamney added 13 as Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated West Chester East, 58-46.
Bella Smuda’s 14 points led Downingtown East past Penn Wood, 45-33.
Casey Remolde scored 12 points to earn tournament MVP as St. Basil beat Williams High School to win the Holiday Hoopla tournament. Deanae Carter added 14 points and Lizzie Deal tallied 13.
Sammy McCarter scored 20 points in Bishop Shanahan’s 50-35 victory over Hatboro-Horsham.
Alex Dietz scored 15 points and Tommy Kuypers added nine as Central Bucks South beat Holy Ghost Prep, 43-37.
Germantown Friends fell to Wilmington Friends, 55-40. Matt Johnson tallied 12 points for the Tigers.
Olney topped Southern, 59-56, behind Tyrone Williams' 18 points. Nafis Muhammad scored 13 points and Deshawn Prince netted 11.
Gediminas Mokseckas scored 20 points in Archbishop Ryan’s 86-75 victory over Gerstell. Taleeq Robbins recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Lemon-Warren and Colin Reed scored 15 points apiece.
Kevin Henehan and Alex Sanchez each scored 10 points to lead MaST Charter past Tacony Charter, 34-30.
Archbishop Wood edged Our Savior New American, 65-63, as Daeshon Shepherd scored 18 points. Jaylen Stinson added 15 points.
Trevor Brockwell’s 15 points helped Jenkintown beat Calvary Christian, 50-41. Clinton Jackmon had 13 points.
Jihad Waston scored 12 points in Math, Civics and Sciences' 75-55 win over Cy-Fair Learning Center. Zakee Fleming and Marcis Middleton scored 10 points apiece.
Derrius Ward scored 24 points as Sankofa Freedom defeated Trenton Catholic, 73-68. Scott Spann notched 18 points and Khalil Turner added 16.
John Seidman scored 24 points to guide Haverford High past Collegium Charter, 54-33. Canaan Curry added 10 points.
Constitution topped Rancocas Valley, 62-59, behind Keshaun Hammonds' 32 points. Jabari Merritt tallied 15 points.
The Haverford School beat Cherokee, 48-39, as Christian Ray scored 19 points. Jameel Brown added 15 points.