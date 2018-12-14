Dmaio Massey scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Thursday as Bartram defeated Sankofa Freedom, 67-66, in overtime. Tarik Bey led Bartram with 20 points, and Donte Dupriest chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
***
Karell Watkins paced Chester with 31 points in an 81-59 victory over Newark. Zahmir Carroll added 13 points, and Akeem Taylor scored 12 points.
***
Vinny Deangelo led Sun Valley with 36 points in a 67-49 win over West Chester Rustin. Dom Valente added 12 points.
***
Khalif Washington scored 29 points as Overbrook defeated West Philadelphia, 66-64. Nasir Minor added seven points. Aaron Harrison scored 28 points, and Raekwon Bradwell had 18 for West Philadelphia.
***
Kaisem Andrews and Tishyne Bailey posted double-doubles in Dobbins' 49-36 win over Tacony Charter. Andrews scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, while Bailey added 10 points and 14 boards. Jymir Thompson led Dobbins with 15 points.
***
Tre Dinkins scored 18 points in Cardinal O’hara’s 78-46 victory over Chichester. Solo Bambara added 15 points, and Anthony Purnell and Kevin Reeves scored 14 points.
***
Jahad Saunders tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds as Constitution topped Math, Civics and Sciences, 66-63. Quadir Miller scored 13 points, and Keshaun Hammonds scored 12 points.
***
Tajmir Hunt scored 22 points as Roxborough defeated SLA-Beeber, 69-56. James Jones added 13 points, and Malik Nelson chipped in 12 points.
***
Jabriil Pollard led Motivation with 19 points in a 64-46 victory over Roberto Clemente Charter. Khair Abdulah-Smith added 13 points and four steals.
***
Tyler Morell poured in 23 points as Maritime Academy defeated Parkway West, 56-50. Devon Stanley aided the win with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks.
***
Jordan Gombs scored 20 points, and Omar Palmer added 14 points in New Foundations' 59-38 win over Life Center. The victory marked the 100th win in the the program’s history.
***
Isaiah Rosado scored 19 points and hit all four of his three-point shots as Edison defeated Franklin Towne Charter, 59-52. Nybir Atkinson added 15 points.
***
Jeff Woodward tallied 20 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists as Methacton defeated Spring-Ford, 69-50. Eric Timko led Methacton with 21 points.
***
Marianna Bracetti defeated Elverson, 77-64, behind Michael McCormick’s 17 points. Anthony Carpio scored 11 points.
***
Jordaine Dawkins and Isaac Marshall combined for 42 points as Academy of New Church defeated Conwell-Egan, 63-31. Dawkins scored 22 points, and Marshall scored 20 points.
***
Taijon Myers scored 17 points, and Mark Moore added 14 points in Prep Charter’s 60-49 win over Palumbo.
***
Steve Payne led Lower Merion with 20 points as the Aces defeated Upper Darby, 61-38.
***
Aziz McDaniels scored 10 points as Engineering and Science topped Northeast, 45-43.
***
Christian Ray led Haverford School and Jameel Brown added 16 points in a 67-59 victory over Phelps School.
***
Syncere Ross paced Franklin Learning Center with 16 points in a 44-30 victory over Parkway Northwest. DJ Traore scored 12 points.
***
Lakeem McAliley scored 15 points as Master North topped Audenried, 75-40. Nasim Wright scored 21 points for Audenried.
***
Esperanza defeated Philadelphia Academy Charter, 54-22. Raymond Arias, Deondre Freeman, and Nafee Wilson led Esperanza with eight points.
Jess Singer scored 17 points and made four three-point shots as Barrack Hebrew defeated Friends Select, 45-42. Barrack went 6-for-6 from the field, including four three-point shots, in the third quarter.
***
Mandy McGurke poured in 27 points, and Maggie Pina chipped in 19 points in Notre Dame’s 58-38 win over Bonner-Prendergast.
***
Council Rock North defeated Pennsbury, 57-34, behind 17 points from Sydney Blum. Anna Cairone scored 12 points, and Dana Bandurick added 10 points.
***
Katelyn Fowler led MaST Charter with 16 points in a 35-23 victory over Morrisville. Amaya Vazquez-Natale added 13 points.
***
Jackie Vargas scored 16 points, and Anajae Smith added 14 point as Upper Dublin defeated Hatboro-Horsham, 68-17.
***
Jyah Graham scored 15 points as Prep Charter defeated Northeast, 50-18.
***
Olivia LeClaire scored 22 points in Owen J. Roberts' 45-26 win over Boyertown.
***
Lucy Olsen’s 15 points led Spring-Ford to a 41-36 victory over Methacton.
***
Erin Thompson scored 12 points, and Molly Manion scored 11 points as West Chester Henderson defeated Downingtown West, 47-32.