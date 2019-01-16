The federal shutdown became the longest in history on Saturday. It hit particularly hard for the 800,000 federal workers who missed a paycheck on Friday, including thousands in Philly. And if it lasts months, like President Donald Trump said it might, it could become a growing problem — not long after the worst financial year for Pennsylvania farmers in decades. Still, it’s not “crunch time” yet, said John Harrell, who farms hogs, corn, soybeans, and barley on 300 acres in Lebanon County.