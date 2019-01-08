Delaying a mass appraisal until OPA implements its new computer system does not mean values will remain frozen. Instead, OPA will change course and issue new values for properties this spring for tax year 2020 based on market trends, “in an effort to keep property values tied to the market while OPA implements the expert recommendations.” That announcement, in response to the audit released last week, means the city will halt a different reassessment project that had already been underway for release this year.