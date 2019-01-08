Philadelphia will not undertake another major reassessment of all its properties until it implements needed changes in its Office of Property Assessment, Mayor Kenney’s administration said Tuesday in response to an audit that found flaws in the city’s assessment methods.
That means property owners who may be paying more than their fair share in property taxes could have to wait years for relief, while the city’s politicians argue about who should run the Office of Property Assessment (OPA) and while necessary improvements — such as a long-delayed computer system for the assessments — are implemented.
While the mayor’s office acknowledged Tuesday that some changes are needed, OPA remains at the center of a political feud between Kenney and Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who called last week for a change in leadership at OPA and the hiring of an outside company to help improve assessment methods.
Delaying a mass appraisal until OPA implements its new computer system does not mean values will remain frozen. Instead, OPA will change course and issue new values for properties this spring for tax year 2020 based on market trends, “in an effort to keep property values tied to the market while OPA implements the expert recommendations.” That announcement, in response to the audit released last week, means the city will halt a different reassessment project that had already been underway for release this year.
OPA has come under mounting scrutiny since a revaluation of all residential properties released last spring increased the median value of a single-family home by 10.5 percent. Many homeowners received steep increases in their assessments, with thousands receiving 2019 tax bills that are more than double the amount they were previously billed. An Inquirer and Daily News analysis found that more than 35 percent of single-family homes are overassessed, which means their owners are paying more than their fair share in property taxes.
An audit commissioned by City Council and released last week found that assessments for residential homes are off by an average of 20 percent. Along with a list of its own recommendations for reforms for OPA, Kenney’s office released a 28-page report Tuesday critiquing the audit and defending the city’s practices.
The mayor’s office also hired its own consultant to review the audit and make recommendations for improvement.
Both the expert hired by City Council for the audit and the consultant hired by the mayor’s office appear to agree, however, that OPA bases assessments on insufficient and sometimes erroneous data, lacks routine reports to analyze the quality of assessments, and does not adequately explain its methods to the public.
Robert Gloudemans, the consultant hired by the mayor’s office, wrote in his report that OPA has made “huge improvements” in recent years. Yet he noted that the audit, completed by J.F. Ryan Associates Inc. “is realistic in its forthright description of the current situation and remaining deficiencies.”
Both experts hired to weigh in on OPA practices suggested that the city could improve property valuations by implementing a Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) program. Officials first contracted with a company to launch such a system in 2006; the city has since spent millions of dollars on various contracts and years of delay. The CAMA system is currently expected to launch in early 2020, OPA said in its response to the audit issued Tuesday, and will be used for 2021 assessments.
Implementing CAMA will be a daunting task, Gloudemans acknowledged in his report.
“How is OPA to properly implement needed improvements and the new CAMA system on top of its everyday work commitments?” Gloudemans wrote. “Some breathing time is needed to address these legitimate concerns.”
Gloudemans suggested that the city suspend revaluations — as well as appeals — for one year and launch the next mass revaluation effective in tax year 2022.
The Kenney administration did not commit to a timeline in its list of intended reforms for OPA, concluding its list by stating that the city “will resume mass assessment valuations when the above recommendations have been completed.”
Among the other recommendations OPA said it intends to implement:
- Establish a team to validate sales upon which assessments are based.
- Hire more staff with expertise in data analysis, appraisal, and computer systems.
- Assign construction grades and condition codes to both residential and commercial properties. Those designations are not currently noted in the city’s assessment process.
- Develop a better public explanation of the assessment process and publish reports analyzing assessment accuracy.