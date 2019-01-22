Harris Wofford, 92, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. and advised President John F. Kennedy on civil rights, has died.
His son Daniel said Mr. Wofford died Monday night from complications from a fall on Saturday morning. He had been living in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Wofford served in the Senate from 1991 to 1995, having been appointed by Gov. Robert Casey Sr. to fill a vacancy caused by the death of Sen. John Heinz and subsequently winning a special election to finish the term.
Mr. Wofford, a member of Casey’s cabinet, defeated Republican Dick Thornburgh, the U.S. attorney general and former Pennsylvania governor, becoming the first Pennsylvania Democrat elected to the Senate in a generation.
His support for a national healthcare system foreshadowed Bill Clinton’s successful run for president the following year. The Clinton campaign considered Mr. Wofford as a possible running mate.
Well before Mr. Wofford pursued elective office, the self-described “New Deal Democrat” was known as a civil rights activist who participated in King’s 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. Mr. Wofford was among the first whites to graduate from Howard University Law School.
Working on Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign, Mr. Wofford arranged a meeting between the candidate and King. And when King was arrested for participating in an Atlanta sit-in, Mr. Wofford advised Kennedy to call and offer sympathy to the reverend’s wife, Coretta Scott King.
That call has been credited with helping swing the election in Kennedy’s favor, after word of the gesture spread through black communities nationwide, helped by leaflets on blue paper the campaign quietly distributed at Mr. Wofford’s direction. Kennedy carried the African American vote by an estimated 70 to 30 percent. Republican Dwight Eisenhower had won the black vote by 20 percentage points four years earlier, and polls found Vice President Richard Nixon leading among black voters in 1960.
Mr. Wofford then served as Kennedy’s special assistant on civil rights before leaving the White House to help Sargent Shriver, the president’s brother-in-law, found the Peace Corps.
In 1970 he became president of Bryn Mawr College, a position he held for eight years, and later became chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
Wofford served as Casey’s secretary of labor and industry from 1987 until his appointment to the Senate.
He ran unsuccessfully for reelection in 1994 against Republican Rick Santorum, an aggressive conservative who helped the GOP take control of the Senate and the House in a reaction against Clinton’s early years. Santorum portrayed Wofford as a relic of the 1960s big government era.
Jim Brown, the onetime chief of staff to the late Gov. Casey, described Wofford as a person who was "ahead of his time," from his work on advancing civil rights to his commitment to public and social service.
“People would meet Harris and they would think, ‘he’s not realistic. He has his head in the clouds,’" Brown said. "But think about the things he worked on that later came to fruition - the civil rights work, the Peace Corps, the larger theme of volunteerism. They say a life well lived - his was well-lived and effective.”
Harrison Llewellyn Wofford was born on April 9, 1926, in New York City.
He was in high school when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and he founded a group called Student Federalists, which aimed to create a federal world government that would resolve global conflicts.
As president of the organization he traveled to Minnesota and met his future wife Clare, according to their son Dan. They married in 1948.
Mr. Wofford volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 17 and served stateside through the end of World War II.
He graduated from the University of Chicago and Howard and Yale law schools.
Early in their marriage, the Woffords traveled to India, ultimately writing a book together called India Afire. It was there, his son said, that Mr. Wofford was introduced to Mahatma Gandhi and the idea of non-violent civil disobedience. That experience “awakened him to the race issues in America,” Dan Wofford said.
The couple had three children and six grandchildren. Clare Wofford died in 1996 after a struggle with acute leukemia.
In 2016 Wofford married Matthew Charlton, a man 50 years his junior. They had met on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and felt what Wofford called an instant attraction to one another.
“Too often, our society seeks to label people by pinning them on the wall - straight, gay, or in between,” Wofford wrote in the New York Times. “I don’t categorize myself based on the gender of those I love. I had a half-century of marriage with a wonderful woman, and now am lucky for a second time to have found happiness.”
In addition to Charlton, Mr. Wofford is survived by a daughter, Susanne Wofford; another son, David; a brother, John; a sister, Anne Wofford; and six grandchildren.
Staff writers Angela Couloumbis and Liz Navratil contributed to this article.