A man was killed and a second critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.
The victims were inside a maroon Acura just after 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Broad Street when the shooting happened, police said. The man who was killed was unidentified and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The second victim was a 25-year-old man with several gunshots wounds throughout his body. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police reported no arrests.