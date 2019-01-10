A Buena Regional High school wrestling match was abruptly canceled Wednesday after the referee said Andrew Johnson would not be allowed to compete without a covering for his dreadlocks, his attorney said Thursday.
In a letter to Estelle Bronstein, the assistant director of the state Division on Civil Rigts, Dominic Speziali, the attorney who represents Johnson and his family, asked the agency to investigate what he described as an “unrelenting fixation” on Andrew’s hair.
Johnson, 16, a junior, was put in the national spotlight after a video captured a hair cutting that unfolded during a Dec. 19 match after a referee said the young athlete’s hair was too long. Johnson decided to have his locs cut to avoid a forfeit and won the match. The incident has prompted several investigations and a debate has ensued about race and scholastic athletics.
In the latest incident, Speziali said the referee contacted Buena school officials prior to the dual meet Wednesday with Absegami High school and advised ”that he planned to require Andrew to wear a hair covering if he intended on wrestling.” The referee, who was not identified, made that decision “without even seeing Andrew,” he said.
Speziali said the district contacted top officials with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and the New Jersey Wrestling Officials Association in attempt to resolve the issue, but to no avail.
According to state athletic officials it would have been the Buena school district’s decision to cancel the meet.
The wrestling meet was canceled hours before the competition “without explanation and to the dismay of Andrew, and conceivably his teammates, who like all wrestlers, must prepare and sacrifice in the lead up to every match,” Johnson wrote in a letter Wednesday.
Larry White, executive director of the NJSIAA, which governs high school athletics, said the decsion to cancel the meet between Absegami and Buena was “strictly” made by Buena. The association on Wednesday said it was conducting its own investigation into the Dec. 19 incident.
Buena school officials did not respond to messages seeking comment. Athletic Director Dave Albertson on Wednesday would only say that was not ”at liberty” to comment on why the meet was cancelled.
Inquirer staff writer Phil Anastasia contributed to this article.