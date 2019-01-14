Police have responded to a report of an active shooter at a UPS facility in Logan Township, Gloucester County.
TV news helicopter video shows a SWAT team armored car and officers crouched behind vehicles at a loading dock at the facility.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
In a statement, UPS said, “UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”
Schools in Logan Township are on a “modified lockdown,” according to the district’s website, which said all students and staff were safe.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.